Gopher volleyball’s Thursday match at No. 1 Wisconsin postponed

Officials with the University of Minnesota women’s volleyball team say Thursday’s match at No. 1-ranked Wisconsin has been postponed.

Officials say the postponed was made due to injuries and COVID-19 restrictions. The decision was based on guidance from team medical staff, and the amount of players available to play.

The Gophers (11-1) are ranked No. 4 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. It was slated to be a Border Battle, with the Badgers being the top team in the nation and receiving 53 first place votes in the latest AVCA poll.

The Gophers had missed two straight weeks and four matches due to COVID-19 issues within the program, then returned last weekend with 3-2 and 3-0 wins over Illinois at Maturi Pavilion. Five of Minnesota’s last seven matches have now been postponed due to either COVID-19 or injuries.

Team officials haven’t yet announced a decision no Sunday’s match at Wisconsin.