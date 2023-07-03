The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to St. Joseph on July 5, for a game between the St. Joseph Joes vs. Avon Lakers.

The St. Joseph Joes will host the Avon Lakers, with the first pitch at 6:30 p.m. at Schneider Field. FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from Walsh Field from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. You can watch live at fox9.com/live and in the player above, as well as on the FOX 9 app .

