FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to St. Joseph on July 5
ST. JOSEPH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to St. Joseph on July 5, for a game between the St. Joseph Joes vs. Avon Lakers.
The St. Joseph Joes will host the Avon Lakers, with the first pitch at 6:30 p.m. at Schneider Field. FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from Walsh Field from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. You can watch live at fox9.com/live and in the player above, as well as on the FOX 9 app.
St. Joseph Joes vs. Avon Lakers
- 6:30 p.m.
- Schneider Field, 28 3rd Ave NW, St Joseph
- Directions from Minneapolis: Take I-94 west to St. Joseph. Take exit 160 toward St. Joseph. Turn right on County Highway 2. Turn right on Minnesota Street West. Turn left on 3rd Avenue Northwest. The field will be on your right.