Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks 'The Saint of Second Chances' with Mike Veeck

Mike Veeck is now a former owner of the St. Paul Saints, one of the best forms of summer entertainment you’ll find in St. Paul.

Veeck shared his life in baseball, and a very personal story of the passing of his daughter in a recent Netflix documentary called "The Saint of Second Chances." In the film, Veeck talks about his vision for the St. Paul Saints, both the on-field product and antics between innings for fans in the stands.

It also chronicles the tragic passing of his daughter, Rebecca, on Sept. 30, 2019 at the age of just 27 after a battle with Batten’s Disease.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Veeck to talk about the documentary, his life with the Saints and his family. Watch the video for the full interview.