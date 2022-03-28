Fox 9 Sports Now: Jim Rich talks NCAA Tournaments with Henry Lake

March Madness comes to a close next weekend, and it’s shaping up to be one of the more memorable finishes in both NCAA men’s and women’s basketball.

Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now, local basketball analyst Henry Lake of WCCO Radio joined Jim Rich to talk about both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

On the men’s side, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Villanova are headed to the Final Four in New Orleans. To add to the drama, Duke will face North Carolina next Saturday for a trip to the national title game. In Mike Krzyzewski’s final season, the Blue Devils face their arch rivals to give the legendary coach a chance to retire from college basketball a national champion.

On the women’s side, excitement is heating up locally as Minneapolis prepares to serve as the host for the Women’s Final Four at Target Center. South Carolina and Stanford have already secured their tickets to Minneapolis, and only two more remain. The big question and top storyline remaining: Can former Hopkins star Paige Bueckers lead UConn to Minneapolis.

As a freshman, Bueckers led the Huskies to the national title game last season before losing. This year, she suffered a knee injury that kept her out more than two months. She’s back now, and healthy. The Huskies face N.C. State Monday night for a trip to the Final Four.

Advertisement

Watch the video for all things NCAA basketball.