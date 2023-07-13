Former Vikings legend Jim Marshall a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist

article

Former Minnesota Vikings legend Jim Marshall is one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Marshall was named one of 60 semifinalists to the 2024 Hall of Fame class through the Seniors, Coaches and Contributors section. Marshall is one of 31 semifinalists through the Seniors Committee. That list must be cut to 12 by July 27. The Seniors Committee will then meet on Aug. 22 to select up to three for consideration to the 2024 Hall of Fame class.

To be eligible, seniors must not have played a pro football game after the 1998 season.

Marshall was traded to the Vikings from the Cleveland Browns and played 19 straight seasons in Minnesota without missing a game. His 282 straight games played are the most ever by a defensive player, and they’re 58 games longer than the next defensive lineman.

Marshall was a member of the "Purple People Eaters," was selected to two Pro Bowls and has 130.5 career sacks. Unfortunately, he’s also known for picking up a fumble and running it the wrong direction in what ended up being a safety in October of 1964.