Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
14
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:40 AM CDT until FRI 2:12 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:27 PM CDT until FRI 8:12 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:17 AM CDT until SUN 3:24 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County
Tornado Watch
from MON 3:27 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Tornado Watch
from MON 2:50 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Carver County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Le Sueur County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Waseca County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County
Tornado Watch
from MON 2:51 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, Pine County, Burnett County

Former Timberwolves player Adreian Payne dies in Orlando shooting

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Updated 3:07PM
Sports
FOX 9
article

Adreian Payne #33 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots a basket against Mitch McGary #33 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter of the preseason game on October 7, 2015 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Thunder defeated ((Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images))

Expand

MINNEAPOLIS - Authorities say former Michigan State basketball standout Adreian Payne died early Monday morning after being shot in Orlando. He was 31 years old.

Payne, and Ohio native, was the No. 15 overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2014 NBA Draft. He played three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, from 2014-17, and appeared in 99 games with 24 starts. Over that time, he averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds.

The Timberwolves released a statement on Payne's death Monday afternoon.

"We are devastated to learn of Adreian Payne's passing. His family members and friends remain in our thoughts and prayers," team officials said.

He played with the Orlando Magic in the 2017-18 season, and most recently played in Lithuania last year with Juventus Utena. Payne won championships in Greece in 2018 and 2019.

In addition to earning All-Big Ten honors twice with the Spartans, Payne is known for developing a friendship with Lacey Holsworth, and 8-year-old girl he met on a hospital visit who was battling cancer. The two met in 2013, and she died in April of 2014, a month after Payne helped lead Michigan State to a Big Ten Tournament title. Holsworth helped Payne cut down the net to celebrate the championship.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man shot at about 1:37 a.m. Monday. The victim, later identified as Payne, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities arrested a 29-year-old suspect, identified as Lawrence Dority, at the scene on suspicion of first-degree murder.