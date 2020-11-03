Former Gophers stars Winfield, Johnson, Coughlin take stage on Monday Night Football

article

Former University of Minnesota football stars Antoine Winfield Jr., Tyler Johnson and Carter Coughlin all had their moments on the national stage as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New York Giants, 25-23, on Monday Night Football.

Johnson, who has two touchdowns in his rookie season, had two catches for 35 yards Monday night. Coughlin, playing in his sixth career game Monday night, got his first NFL sack against Tom Brady. It was a big play for his only tackle of the night.

Winfield had the biggest individual game of the three, and arguably the most important play of the night. He finished with seven tackles, and with the game on the line late in the fourth quarter, made a defensive stop to seal the win for the Buccaneers.

Daniel Jones hit Golden Tate for a 15-yard touchdown, but the Giants still needed a two-point conversion to potentially force overtime. Jones tried to hit Dion Lewis, but Winfield knocked the ball away. There was initially a flag on the play for pass interference on Winfield, but the referees picked it up after a discussion.

The Minnesota Vikings will face Johnson and Winfield Dec. 13, when they play the Buccaneers in Tampa.