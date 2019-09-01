Fans line up to see Women's World Cup trophy at Minnesota State Fair

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The United States Women's National Team victory tour has arrived in the Twin Cities.

The team is set to play a friendly match against Portugal in St. Paul on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, visitors to the Minnesota State Fair got to check out the team's World Cup trophy.

Fans lined up outside the exhibit on Sunday to pose for a photo with the trophy the U.S. team took home in June. The trophy was on display at the Minnesota United exhibit for about three hours Sunday and more than 800 people came by to get a picture with it.

We asked some girls in line what watching the tournament -- and seeing all of that girl power -- meant to them.

One girl said, "It's really cool because we followed them throughout their entire journey with the World Cup and watched all of their games."

Another young fan added, "It was really fun watching. I play soccer too so I like watching them and like just really inspired me to play better in my games too and everything."

"Showing that women can play soccer just as good as men."

The friendly match is, again, set for Tuesday at Allianz Field in St. Paul. Some tickets are still available on Ticketmaster but prices range around $100 for seats. But, Monday night, fans do have the opportunity to attend a free practice at Allianz. It is being held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the northeast gates opening 4:30 p.m.