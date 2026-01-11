article

The Brief Minnesota United FC announced Sunday Eric Ramsay is leaving the club as head coach to take the same position at West Bromwich Albion FC of the English Championship. Ramsay led the Loons to a club record 58 points in 34 games last season (16-8-10), good for fourth in the West. Minneosta United FC players and staff report to training camp this weekend. Assistant coach Cameron Knowles is considered the front-runner to replace Ramsay.



Eric Ramsay departs for West Bromich Albion F.C.

What we know:

The team says Ramsay is taking the head coaching job with West Bromwich Albion F.C. of the European Championship. Assistant coach Dennis Lawrence is also leaving the team with Ramsay.

The news comes as team players and staff report to training camp this weekend, getting ready to embark on the 2026 season.

Eric Ramsay's impact

By the numbers:

Ramsay led the Loons to a club-record 58 points in 34 games in 2025, a 16-8-10 record good for fourth in the Western Conference. They reached the MLS Cup Playoffs, beating Seattle Sounders FC in the first round in penalty kicks.

The Loons' season ended in a 1-0 loss to San Diego.

Two years ago, Ramsay replaced Adrian Heath as Minnesota United FC went 15-12-8, good for 52 points.

Loons' Chief reacts

What they're saying:

Minnesota United FC Chief Soccer Officer Khaled Al-Ahmad reacted Sunday to Ramsay's departure.

"Eric was instrumental in shaping a team that reflects the values of our club and our community." Ramsay's farewell Expressing gratitude for his time in Minnesota, Ramsay shared fond memories and pride in the team's achievements.

Ramsay reacts

Ramsay issued the following statement:

What they're saying:

"Two seasons have flown by, but I’ll look back with nothing but fond memories and real pride in what we achieved together," said Ramsay. He also expressed appreciation for the support from the Loons' fan base and the friendships formed during his tenure.

Future plans for Minnesota United

What's next:

Minnesota United is in the final stages of selecting its next head coach. Assistant coach Cameron Knowles is considered the front-runner to replace Ramsay.

The Loons will have several new faces in 2026, with the departures of MLS Goalkeepper of the Year Dayne St. Clair, the team's leading scorer in Robin Lod and longtime midfielder Hassani Dotson.