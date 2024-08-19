Don Lucia, Eric Decker, Amanda Kessel highlight Gophers M Club Hall of Fame 2024 class

article

The University of Minnesota announced on Monday it will induct eight new members to the M Club Hall of Fame for its 2024 class at a Sept. 6 ceremony at Williams Arena.

The group is among the most decorated in Gophers’ sports history – Eric Decker, Don Lucia, Amanda Kessel, Tori Dixon, Joel Maturi, Nicole Chimko-Fahy, Laurie Kaiser Sund and Harsh Mankad. They will be honored during the Gophers’ Sept. 7 football game against Rhode Island.

Don Lucia

We don’t think of Gopher hockey without Don Lucia. He was the head coach from 1999-2018 and led Minnesota to consecutive national championships in 2002 and 2003. He was the conference Coach of the Year four times and led the gophers to four WCHA titles, four Big Ten titles, four conference tournament tittles and five Frozen Four appearances. He had 457 wins with the Gophers.

Eric Decker

Eric Decker was one of the best wide receivers ever to wear a Gophers’ uniform, and the Cold Spring native played for his home state. He played for the Gophers from 2006-09 and was a First-Team All-Big Ten pick twice. He finished his career with 227 catches for 3,119 yards and 24 touchdowns in 45 games. He was a third round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2018, and played eight seasons in the NFL. Between the Broncos, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans, Decker had 439 catches for more than 5,800 yards and 53 touchdowns.

Decker also lettered twice in baseball and was drafted by both the Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins.

Amanda Kessel

Amanda Kessel will end up being one of the greatest female Gophers’ hockey players ever. She won three national titles and was a standout on the 41-0 squad in 2013. She won the Patty Kazmaier Award that year as the best female player in college hockey. Kessel had 248 career points, including 108 goals. She’s also won Olympic gold, and two silver medals.

What’s next

The 2024 M Club Hall of Fame class will be honored the weekend of Sept. 6-7 with various events.