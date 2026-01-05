Did J.J. McCarthy do enough to be the Vikings’ 2026 QB? ‘After today, maybe’

The Brief The Vikings cleaned out their lockers on Monday at TCO Performance Center after finishing 9-8 and missing the NFC Playoffs. The Vikings have several offseason decisions to make, including if they feel J.J. McCarthy can be the starting quarterback moving forward. McCarthy was 6-4 in 10 starts. Several players reflected on the 2025 season while cleaning out their lockers. It's the final time the team will be together before they head their separate ways for the offseason.



The Minnesota Vikings’ offseason is underway after getting a 16-3 Week 18 win over the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings finished 9-8, and on a five-game win streak. But now the franchise has some decisions to make, including possibly one at quarterback.

Is J.J. McCarthy the 2026 starting QB?

By the numbers:

J.J. McCarthy’s first season as the full-time starting quarterback didn’t go quite as planned. That said, he went 6-4 in 10 games as the starter.

McCarthy threw for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also ran for four scores. He was asked Sunday if he’s done enough to earn the 2026 starting job. He compared the situation to renting a house.

"After today, maybe. But tomorrow there’s nothing promised, the next day there’s nothing promised. That’s something I take very seriously, it’s not something you buy and get it for the rest of your life," McCarthy said. "You rent it, you lease it every single day and I’m just trying to make daily deposits to make sure I’m in this house for a long time."

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was asked if he’s comfortable with McCarthy being the 2026 starter. He didn’t unequivocally say yes.

"I think he’s improved throughout the season, I think he’s grown like a lot of young quarterbacks do. I can’t wait to work with him in the offseason, I’m excited about where he’s ending the season," O’Connell said. "I look forward to the challenge of being the best version of myself for not only J.J., but this entire team."

McCarthy needs to stay healthy

Why you should care:

McCarthy’s struggles with the Vikings have largely stemmed from injuries. He missed his entire rookie season due to a torn meniscus in his right knee.

This year, he missed five games after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2. He missed one start in the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms on the flight home from Green Bay. Then, he missed a start at Seattle with a hairline fracture in his throwing hand.

He returned for the season finale against the Packers, and had to pull himself out in the third quarter. The hand was in too much pain, and he said after he couldn’t throw the ball more than 10 yards.

Injuries happen and they’re hard to place blame on, but the Vikings need to keep McCarthy healthy for a full season to get a full evaluation. They didn’t have a back-up plan, and it backfired on them.

What’s the plan behind McCarthy?

Dig deeper:

The Vikings didn’t bring back Sam Darnold, and he’s now got the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye with the Seattle Seahawks. They made an offer to Daniel Jones, but he went to Indianapolis and was having a standout season before suffering a torn Achilles. They talked with Aaron Rodgers, but opted not to bring the drama that comes with him to TCO Performance Center.

Starting McCarthy from Day 1 was always the plan, but the Vikings did themselves no favors behind him. Without Darnold and Jones, the Vikings were left scrambling to find a back-up. It ended up being Carson Wentz, who had to play through a torn labrum and fracture until the pain was too much to handle.

They tried undrafted college free agent Max Brosmer, but he had no chance playing with a makeshift offensive line.

What's next:

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell have the task of bringing in a veteran this offseason that can both push McCarthy, and prove they can run the offense if he can’t stay on the field.