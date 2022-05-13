Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:48 PM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:01 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until SAT 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:01 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
from FRI 12:03 PM CDT until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until SAT 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:08 AM CDT, Kanabec County
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:47 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lyon County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County

Defending champion Phil Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship

By Doug Ferguson
Published 
Associated Press
Phil Mickelson of the United States reacts on the 9th hole during day two of the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 4, 2022 in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Luke Walker/WME IMG/WME IMG via Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson withdrew Friday from the PGA Championship, electing to extend his hiatus from golf following his incendiary comments about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports and the PGA Tour he accused of greed.

Mickelson made history in the PGA last year when he won at Kiawah Island at age 50, making him the oldest champion in 161 years of the majors.

He has not played since Feb. 6 at the Saudi International and has been out of public view.

Mickelson met the deadline to sign up for the PGA Championship on April 25, though his manager said Lefty was unsure about playing but wanted to keep his options open.

The PGA of America announced his decision on social media.

He is only the third PGA champion not to defend his title in the last 75 years. Tiger Woods missed in 2008 while recovering from reconstructive knee surgery, and Ben Hogan couldn't play in 1949 while recovering from his car getting struck by a bus.