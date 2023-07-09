Dalvin Cook on free agency: I'm going to make the right choice

Dalvin Cook is making a visit back to Minnesota, as multiple NFL teams are trying to bring in the former Vikings running back.

Cook spoke with FOX 9 via Zoom on Sunday as the star running back as he prepares to return for a youth football camp he had planned before getting released by the Vikings. Cook tells us he wanted to keep his word.

"It's like telling somebody something and not sticking up to your word," he explained. "And I know a lot of kids look up to me and look at me as a fatherly figure and look at me like a hero. Once I say something, I'm going to stick to my word. It is who I am."

As Cook weighs his choices in free agency, he's sure of one thing: At the end of the day, he'll make the right choice. Whichever team that may be.

"I think at every level, I made the right choice when I had the choice to go play ball," he explained.

"The process is fun, you embrace it," he continued. "If you don't want to be wanted by people, then something's wrong. As long as people want me, I'm good. I know I'm in the right spot. But going through this process has been fun. It's been different every day, waking up with a different schedule. Just enjoying it. I think when it comes down to it, I just make the right decision."

No matter where he goes, Cook says he will always have fond memories of the Twin Cities.

"In Minnesota, they hold a special place in my heart," said Cook. "The people, the city, everybody who embraced me and my family these past six years. I can't thank them enough."