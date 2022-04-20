Christian Darrisaw healthy, ready to step up on Vikings offensive line

article

Christian Darrisaw’s body language and smile said it all as he addressed reporters Tuesday afternoon at TCO Performance Center.

For the first time since his final college days at Virginia Tech, he’s healthy and ready to show the Minnesota Vikings why they invested a first round pick on him in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Vikings took Darrisaw with the No. 23 overall pick about a year ago to bolster the offensive line. Then, he stood and watched most of offseason workouts and part of training camp after having a pair of surgeries to repair a groin/core injury.

The team was aware of it when they drafted him, it just didn’t heal as he had hoped. He’s back and feels healthy now, and says there’s a different vibe at the team facility with a new coaching staff and front office in place.

"You can see the energy coming into the building every day in the locker room. The excitement for the changes happening around here. It’s all been positive, and we’re all buying in. I feel like that’s the first step to where we want to go," Darrisaw said.

Darrisaw missed the first three games of the season while he worked his way back. He got his first NFL snaps in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions, then played 100 percent of the offensive snaps in nine of the last 12 games. He finished his rookie season with 10 starts, and played in 12 games.

He’s ready to build off how the last half of 2021 ended.

"Most definitely. That’s with anything I do. I try to stay positive and never doubt myself. I know I’m here for a reason, so why not give it my all," Darrisaw said.

He’ll have competition for a starting job on the offensive line, with starters Brian O’Neill, Garrett Bradbury, Ezra Cleveland and Oli Udoh back from last season. The Vikings signed Chris Reed and Austin Schlottmann in free agency.

CAM BYNUM SAYS HE WANTS TO ‘BE THE BEST EVER’

Cam Bynum has a clear goal as the Vikings start their offseason workout program: He wants to leave no doubt as the starting safety alongside Harrison Smith.

Last year, Bynum got spot duty as Smith and Xavier Woods manned the back half of the secondary. Woods has since moved on in free agency, and Bynum feels the spot is his to lose. The Vikings drafted him in the fourth round last year, and he moved from defensive back to safety.

"I expect to just with the body of work that I’ve put in. My preparation, regardless I’m coming into compete for a spot. I don’t know what the coaches have in mind, my mindset is I’ve got to earn it and I expect to win whatever position I play," Bynum said.

Bynum played in 14 games as a rookie and got three starts, two of which came when Smith had to sit out with COVID-19. Bynum finished the season with 20 tackles, one sack and his first interception in Week 8 at the Baltimore Ravens.

So what did he learn in his rookie season?

"Mainly that I belong. I think mainly that showed that regardless, I’m going to be prepared. First game I started I had no clue I was going to start until a few hours before the game. I think that just goes into my preparation, I prepare as if I’m a starter all year," Bynum said. "Now that I have a chance to do that, preparation isn’t going to slip, it’s going to go even higher."

As he enters his second NFL season, he has some lofty goals for himself. He said he wants to be the best that ever played the game, a title that currently belongs to Tom Brady.

"I’m not just trying to be here and make money, I’m trying to be the best football player regardless of history. That’s what drives me every day. If somebody comes up here and says something different, they’re not playing the game for the right reason. That’s how I see it," Bynum said.

Advertisement

After two weeks of conditioning, film study and meetings, the Vikings get on the field next week for offensive and defensive installs while the front office makes final preparations for next weekend’s NFL Draft.