Chisholm native, curler John Shuster to carry Team USA flag at Opening Ceremonies

If you’re watching the Opening Ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in Beijing Friday, a very familiar face will be holding the flag for Team USA, and he’s a Minnesota native.

USA Curling announced Wednesday that John Shuster, a Chisholm native, will be one of two flag bearers for the Americans at the Opening Ceremonies. Shuster is competing in his fifth Olympic games, and his curling team made international headlines after taking home a gold medal four years ago in PyeongChang. He’s a two-time gold medalist.

Shuster will be joined by three-time Olympian Brittany Bowe, who is doing flag bearer duties on behalf of bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor after a positive COVID-19 test. Schuster was chosen in a vote done by fellow Team USA athletes.

"Being elected as one of the flag bearers is a tremendous honor," Shuster said. "When thinking back to my Opening Ceremony experiences, I cannot help but be so proud to lead Team USA into an Olympic Winter Games. Joining the incredible group of Team USA leaders, especially since it was chosen by my Team USA teammates, is one of the greatest honors of my sporting career."

In a video posted to YouTube Wednesday morning, Shuster was told the news as he thought he was in a media meeting. It’s the first time an American curler will carry the Team USA flag in the Opening Ceremonies.

Shuster then surprised his family with the news in a video conference.