Celebration of life for Marion Barber III set for Wednesday at Huntington Bank Stadium

The University of Minnesota is hosting a celebration of life for former standout running back Marion Barber III on Wednesday at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The service is open to the public, and will start at noon. Gate E will open at about 11:15 a.m., and the service is expected to last 90 minutes. Barber was found dead in his Frisco, Texas, apartment back on June 1. He was 38 years old.

A Plymouth native, Barber was a football star at Wayzata, earning All-State honors as a senior. He ran for 1,778 yards and 18 touchdowns, and also led the Trojans with 10 interceptions in her senior season.

Barber was a star running back for the Gophers from 2001-04, and is fifth in program history with 3,276 career rushing yards. He’s second in school history with 35 rushing touchdowns.

Barber ran for 1,196 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2003, when the Gophers finished 10-3. It was the program’s first 10-win season since 1905.

Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He played seven seasons in the NFL – six with Dallas and one with Chicago – before retiring in 2012. He played in 99 career games and rushed for 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns. Barber added 1,330 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions. Barber was selected to the 2007 Pro Bowl in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Cowboys.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Marion S. Barber III Scholarship at the University of Minnesota, College of Education and Human Development. The fund will provide scholarships for CEHD undergraduates with financial need. Preference will be given to students who support the University’s mission of creating a diverse and inclusive student body, including those with underrepresented identities or who have overcome obstacles and challenges to achieve their educational goals.

To support the Marion S. Barber III Scholarship (#24657), please send a check to the UM Foundation, P.O. Box 860266, Minneapolis, MN 55486-0266, or give online at https://z.umn.edu/barber