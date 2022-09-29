Carlos Correa on possible free agency: 'If the Twins want me, come get me'

Minnesota Twins star shortstop Carlos Correa is making it clear what it will take for the team to keep him in town: Money.

Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins this past offseason, which came with an opt-out option after each season.

Correa hasn't made a decision on whether or not he will opt in for next season, but he's making it clear what he wants on Thursday. When asked by FOX 9's Jim Rich, if there's anything he's looking to team to do to keep him around, Correa said it's simple. If the Twins want my services, they just need to pay for them.

"You when I go out to the mall and when I go to the Dior store, when I see something I want, I get it," said Correa. "I ask how much it costs and I buy. So if you really want something you just go get it."

"I'm the product here and if they want my product, they just got to come get it," added Correa.

The Twins finished their final home game of the year on Thursday with a 4-3 loss to the White Sox at Target Field. They will finish out the season with two road series in Detroit and Chicago. The team has already been eliminated from playoff contention.