Byron Buxton sidelined: Minnesota Twins CF to miss MLB All-Star Game

The Brief Byron Buxton will officially miss the Major League Baseball All-Star Game after being placed on the 10-day Injured List with a right hip strain, retroactive to July 6. Alan Roden was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to fill Buxton’s roster spot. Buxton was recently named an American League All-Star starter for the 2026 game.



The Minnesota Twins are making roster moves after losing a key player to injury.

Twins place Byron Buxton on Injured List

What we know:

The Twins announced Tuesday that outfielder Byron Buxton has been placed on the 10-day Injured List due to a right hip strain, with the move retroactive to July 6. It means Buxton will miss the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, after he was voted in as a starter over the weekend.

Buxton has missed four of the last six games because of the injury. '

By the numbers:

Buxton, recently named a starting outfielder for the American League in the 2026 All-Star Game, has put up impressive numbers this season. He’s played in 75 of the team’s 91 games, hitting .271 with 16 doubles, one triple, 25 home runs, 45 RBI, 57 runs scored and seven stolen bases. His .575 slugging percentage is second in the AL, he’s tied for third in home runs and ranks sixth in OPS.

Buxton’s absence leaves a gap in the Twins’ lineup, especially given his recent All-Star selection and strong season stats. Alan Roden recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to fill roster spot

Dig deeper:

To fill Buxton’s place, the Twins have recalled outfielder Alan Roden from Triple-A St. Paul. Roden, 26, has played 33 games for the Saints this season, hitting .272 with six doubles, eight home runs, 24 RBI, 22 runs scored and 24 walks. He’s posted a .397 on-base percentage, a .512 slugging percentage and a .909 OPS.

Why you should care:

With Buxton sidelined, Roden will get a chance to contribute at the major league level. Fans will be watching to see if Roden can help keep the Twins competitive while Buxton recovers. Roden’s call-up follows a strong showing in St. Paul, and his performance will be closely watched as the Twins navigate Buxton’s absence.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how long Buxton will be out beyond the minimum 10 days or how the lineup will adjust in his absence.

Twins back at Target Field for 6-game homestand

Timeline:

The Twins begin a six-game homestand with a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, starting Tuesday night. The Twins are 44-47, and four games behind the Chicago White Sox for the American League Central Division lead.

The Twins are also just 1.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot as we’re less than about three weeks away from MLB’s trade deadline.