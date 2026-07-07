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3 of 5 kids hurt in Chippewa County crash not wearing seatbelts, state patrol says

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published July 7, 2026 4:18 PM CDT
Published July 7, 2026 4:18 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Five children ages 7-10 were hospitalized after a crash in Chippewa County on Monday night.
    • The Minnesota State Patrol says three of the kids were not wearing seatbelts.
    • Authorities are still investigating and expect to release more information at a later date.

KRAGERO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A crash Monday evening in Chippewa County sent five children to the hospital, three of which were not wearing seatbelts at the time it occurred, according to a crash report.

Chippewa County crash

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol says that around 6:46 p.m. on July 6, a crash occurred on Highway 59 at County Road 32 in Kragero Township.

Authorities believe a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling northbound on County Road 32 when a 2022 Ram 2500 that was traveling southbound on Highway 59 collided with it.

The pickup truck was driven by a 22-year-old man from Maple Lake, and had one passenger, a 37-year-old female.

The SUV was driven by a 47-year-old woman from Milan, Minnesota, and had five passengers, ages 7–10 years old. Of the five, three were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, a state patrol report says.

What's next:

An investigation is still ongoing. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.

The Source: Information provided by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Road incidentsMinnesotaCrime and Public Safety