3 of 5 kids hurt in Chippewa County crash not wearing seatbelts, state patrol says
KRAGERO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A crash Monday evening in Chippewa County sent five children to the hospital, three of which were not wearing seatbelts at the time it occurred, according to a crash report.
Chippewa County crash
What we know:
The Minnesota State Patrol says that around 6:46 p.m. on July 6, a crash occurred on Highway 59 at County Road 32 in Kragero Township.
Authorities believe a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling northbound on County Road 32 when a 2022 Ram 2500 that was traveling southbound on Highway 59 collided with it.
The pickup truck was driven by a 22-year-old man from Maple Lake, and had one passenger, a 37-year-old female.
The SUV was driven by a 47-year-old woman from Milan, Minnesota, and had five passengers, ages 7–10 years old. Of the five, three were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, a state patrol report says.
What's next:
An investigation is still ongoing. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
The Source: Information provided by the Minnesota State Patrol.