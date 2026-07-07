3 of 5 kids hurt in Chippewa County crash not wearing seatbelts, state patrol says

The Brief Five children ages 7-10 were hospitalized after a crash in Chippewa County on Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says three of the kids were not wearing seatbelts. Authorities are still investigating and expect to release more information at a later date.



A crash Monday evening in Chippewa County sent five children to the hospital, three of which were not wearing seatbelts at the time it occurred, according to a crash report.

Chippewa County crash

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol says that around 6:46 p.m. on July 6, a crash occurred on Highway 59 at County Road 32 in Kragero Township.

Authorities believe a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling northbound on County Road 32 when a 2022 Ram 2500 that was traveling southbound on Highway 59 collided with it.

The pickup truck was driven by a 22-year-old man from Maple Lake, and had one passenger, a 37-year-old female.

The SUV was driven by a 47-year-old woman from Milan, Minnesota, and had five passengers, ages 7–10 years old. Of the five, three were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, a state patrol report says.

What's next:

An investigation is still ongoing. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.