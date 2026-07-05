Byron Buxton, Joe Ryan to represent Minnesota Twins at MLB All-Star Game

The Brief For the second straight season, Byron Buxton and Joe Ryan are American League All-Stars. Buxton earned enough votes to be a starter, and has 25 home runs on the season. Joe Ryan is 6-5 in 19 starts with a 3.36 ERA. The 2026 All-Star Game will be played July 14 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.



For the second straight season, Byron Buxton and Joe Ryan will represent the Minnesota Twins at Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game.

Byron Buxton, Joe Ryan named All-Stars

What we know:

Buxton received 20 percent of the fan vote to earn a starting spot in MLB’s Mid-Summer Classic. He’s played in 75 games this season and is hitting .271 with 25 home runs, 16 doubles and 45 RBI. He also has a .902 on-base plus slugging percentage.

Buxton last started the All-Star Game in 2022.

Ryan has taken on a bigger role with the Twins this season, stepping up as the ace of the starting rotation with Pablo Lopez having season-ending Tommy John surgery after the first day of Spring Training. Ryan is 6-5 in 19 starts this season with a 3.36 earned run average, and 122 strikeouts in 104.1 innings.

He went seven innings Sunday as the Twins won two of three against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Ryan pitched in the 2025 All-Star game, a clean 1-2-3 fourth inning.

The 2026 All-Star Game will be played July 14 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Twins get two in New York

Why you should care:

The Twins beat the Yankees 6-1 on Sunday to win the series in the Bronx. It’s their first series win at Yankee Stadium in 12 years.

The MLB trade deadline is Aug. 1, and the Twins are still in the thick of chasing a playoff spot despite low outside expectations at the start of the season. They’re 44-47, four games behind the Chicago White Sox for the lead in the American League Central Division. They’re 1.5 games out of the final Wild Card playoff spot.

The Twins are back home for a six-game set at Target Field, starting with a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday night.