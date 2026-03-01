Bill Guerin won’t let Trump controversy tarnish Olympic gold medal

The Brief Wild GM Bill Guerin said Sunday he won't let President Donald Trump's comments after the Olympics tarnish that he helped lead the U.S. men's hockey team to a gold medal. Guerin said he saw Quinn Hughes' appearance on Saturday Night Live, and watched the show as a kid. Guerin and the Wild are getting ready for a Stanley Cup Playoff run, with the NHL trade deadline looming on Friday.



Bill Guerin and the Minnesota Wild are back in their NHL season, battling for a top seed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 21 regular season games left.

Guerin is still glowing after leading the U.S. men's hockey team to its first gold medal in 46 years, even if it might have come with a little controversy.

‘I’m not letting it bother me’

Guerin and three Wild players – Matt Boldy, Quinn Hughes and Brock Faber – are Olympic gold medalists. But it didn’t come without some political controversy. In a phone call with President Donald Trump with the men’s hockey team after beating Canada, Trump joked he would have to invite the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team to the State of the Union address, or he’d be impeached.

The men’s hockey team was in attendance for Trump’s speech, while the women were not. Guerin spoke with reporters before Sunday’s game, and was asked if the fact that it became controversial surprised him.

What they're saying:

"I’m not surprised at anything. I’m not surprised, but I’m also not letting it bother me. We just won a gold medal, nothing is going to ruin this," Guerin said. "I don’t care what people say or what they think. Nothing that anybody could ever say would make me change my mind, I don’t care."

Quinn Hughes on Saturday Night Live

What we know:

It’s been a whirlwind of celebration and traveling for Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes. He appeared with his brother, Jack, the golden goal scorer against Canada, on Saturday Night Live along with players from the U.S. women’s team.

Guerin said he thought Hughes’ appearance was awesome, but it also "crushed my dreams." Guerin talked about how he and his sister had a Sunday morning paper route growing up, and had to record Saturday Night Live episodes on a VCR.

"I thought it was amazing, I thought it was awesome. I told him he crushed my dreams, that’s always been my show," Guerin said. "I had a Sunday paper route so we couldn’t stay up and watch Saturday Night Live. We put a VCR tape in, record it and watch it after we did our paper routes. I told him he crushed my dreams, but I’m happy for him."

NHL trade deadline looming

What's next:

The Wild is currently 35-15-10 on the season, and their 80 points are third in the Western Conference.

Guerin already made a blockbuster move to bring in Hughes. Could more deals be coming before the March 6 NHL trade deadline? The Wild have to find a way to beat Dallas and Colorado come playoff time.

"I know exactly where we are and how good we are and how good we can be. If something can help make us better, you have to pay the price," Guerin said.