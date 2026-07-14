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Timberwolves continue pitch for LeBron James to Minnesota

By
FOX 9
Minnesota Timberwolves
Published July 14, 2026 12:29 PM CDT
Published July 14, 2026 12:29 PM CDT
Timberwolves make pitch to land LeBron James
Timberwolves make pitch to land LeBron James

Timberwolves make pitch to land LeBron James

Tim Connelly and LaMelo Ball spoke Tuesday about the possibility of LeBron James signing with the Timberwolves. Minnesota is one of five teams who have reportedly pitched to sign the NBA star.

The Brief

    • Tim Connelly addressed the Minnesota Timberwolves' pitch to LeBron James on Tuesday, at a news conference for LaMelo Ball and Josh Green.
    • Connelly said James will have fun, and win a lot of games if he comes to Minnesota.
    • There has been no timeline for a decision, and there's no indication of which team is most likely to sign him. The Timberwolves are reportedly one of five teams in the mix, joining Miami, Golden State, Philadelphia and Cleveland.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves held a news conference on Tuesday at Target Center to introduce LaMelo Ball and Josh Green.

We also may have learned more in the team’s pitch to bring LeBron James to Minnesota. James is reportedly nearing a decision on where he’ll play next season, and the Timberwolves are one of five teams with a seat at the table.

‘The recruitment is this team’

What they're saying:

Timberwolves’ front office head Tim Connelly was asked Tuesday about what the recruitment process for James has been like.

Timberwolves introduce LaMelo Ball: 'I feel like it's God's plan'
Timberwolves introduce LaMelo Ball: 'I feel like it's God's plan'

Timberwolves introduce LaMelo Ball: 'I feel like it's God's plan'

The Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday introduced point guard LaMelo Ball and forward Josh Green in a news conference at Target Center. Ball and Green come to the Timberwolves, with Tim Connelly having to trade Julius Randle and Naz Reid in the offseason.

"I don’t know, I feel like the recruitment is this team. Obviously he’s an unbelievable player, whatever decision he makes is going to be the right one. There’s a lot going on, when you’re as great as he is, there should be optionality," Connelly said. "This is a place you’re going to have a lot of fun, you’re going to win a lot of games, we’re trying to change the narrative of how this organization is viewed. Wherever LeBron ends up is going to make that place much, much better."

Connelly added, "We’re down two great power forwards so it’s certainly an area we’re going to have to try to be creative. There’s a couple free agents still available, we’re working one or two of them right now, we’ll see if that comes to fruition."

One would have to assume James is one of the free agents Connelly is referring to.

Even Ball talked about the possibility of James coming to the Timberwolves.

He was asked, "You put in a call to LeBron James and say come on with us?"

"Yeah, whatever you’re thinking," Ball said.

LeBron James latest

What we know:

The Timberwolves are reportedly one of five teams in the mix for James. Jon Krawczynski with The Athletic told KFAN Radio Tuesday morning the Timberwolves are still very much in the conversation to land James.

Other teams in the mix include the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

If the Timberwolves were to sign James, it fills their void at power forward and likely gives them the talent they need to get to the NBA Finals next season.

What we don't know:

James's team has been radio silent on who the favorite to land him might be, and what the timeline is for his decision.

Minnesota TimberwolvesSports