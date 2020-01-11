Adam Thielen active for Vikings playoff game at 49ers

article

Adam Thielen will play Saturday as the Minnesota Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs in California.

Thielen suffered an ankle injury in practice Wednesday that put him as a limited participant in the practice. He did not participate on Thursday and was listed as questionable to play against the 49ers. Thielen suffered a cut on his left ankle Wednesday after getting tangled up during practice.

Thielen had seven catches for 129 yards, including a 43-yard reception in overtime to set up the game-winning touchdown, in the Vikings’ 26-20 win at New Orleans last week in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs. He had missed the majority of six games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury.

Thielen said Thursday he would do “whatever it takes” to be on the field Saturday against the 49ers. He went through pregame drills on the field at the 49ers’ stadium, including running a few routes, before briefly leaving the field. He came back out a short time later to workout with his teammates.

The winner of Saturday’s game advances to the NFC Championship Game next Sunday against the Packers/Seahawks winner.