What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (April 26-28)

Stop by an art show, grab a snack at a food truck or help support animal adoption at events around the Twin Cities this weekend.

Cars and Caves:

Chanhassen Autoplex, Chanhassen

April 27

Free admission

Head to this event to see classic and collector cars, exotic vehicles, vintage motorcycles and more. Coffee, beverages, and food will be available for purchase from Dandy Lion Coffee and Dog Park Gourmet Hot Dogs.

Minneapolis Pancakes and Booze Art Show:

$15 per person

Check out over 75 emerging artists, enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, live music, and more at this event. The LA-based event began in 2009 and has since organized more than 500 times in over 35 cities around Europe and North America.

Maple Grove Food Truck Fun:

Cub Foods, 8150 Wedgewood Lane N Maplewood

April 28

Free admission

Eleven local food trucks will head to Cub Foods in Maplewood for a delicious weekend event. Vendors include Eggroll Queen, Samurai Teppanyaki, Rebel Lobster, and more.

Rummage Sale:

Hidden Minnesota, Roseville

April 26-28

Free admission

Hidden Minnesota is closing its physical location April 14 after a steampunk convention. The sale will feature pieces from escape rooms, props, electronics, and more.

Eden Prairie PetSmart Adoption Day:

11200 Prairie Lakes Drive, Eden Prairie

April 26

Free admission

Fosters will showcase adoptable animals at the Eden Prairie PetSmart from noon to 2 p.m. Adoptable animals will be posted on the event's Facebook page leading up to the event.