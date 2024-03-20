What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (March 22-24)

Starts at Northeast Main Street & 3rd Avenue NE, Minneapolis

March 23

Starting at $59 race fee

Head to this very Midwestern event with meat raffles, hot dish, local fare and more. Participate in one of the runs or simply enjoy post-race food and outdoor fun. One free beer will be offered for every runner over the age of 21.

1975 Oakcrest Ave., Suite 1, Roseville

March 23-34

Free admission

Join over 25 vendors for an amazing market complete with jewelry, clothing, art prints, books, and more. The event features artists who are BIPOC or multiracial.

Midtown Global Market, Minneapolis

March 23

Free admission

In partnership with the Hindu Society of Minnesota, the Market’s Central Court will celebrate the Holi Festival. The event will feature a narration of the Holi Festival expressions with classical, folk and Bollywood dance, traditional music, and more.

Maple Fest:

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

March 23

$15 admission for non-members

Learn about maple trees and the tapping process at this event. After stops around the Arb, head to the Eatery for a variety of maple-themed treats.

Yoga Flow:

Utepils Brewing, Minneapolis

March 24

$15 admission

A lazy Sunday morning yoga flow for all experience levels. Bring your own mat.