What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (March 22-24)
Hot Dash 5k and 10k:
- Starts at Northeast Main Street & 3rd Avenue NE, Minneapolis
- March 23
- Starting at $59 race fee
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Head to this very Midwestern event with meat raffles, hot dish, local fare and more. Participate in one of the runs or simply enjoy post-race food and outdoor fun. One free beer will be offered for every runner over the age of 21.
BIPOC Makers Market:
- 1975 Oakcrest Ave., Suite 1, Roseville
- March 23-34
- Free admission
Join over 25 vendors for an amazing market complete with jewelry, clothing, art prints, books, and more. The event features artists who are BIPOC or multiracial.
Holi Celebration:
- Midtown Global Market, Minneapolis
- March 23
- Free admission
In partnership with the Hindu Society of Minnesota, the Market’s Central Court will celebrate the Holi Festival. The event will feature a narration of the Holi Festival expressions with classical, folk and Bollywood dance, traditional music, and more.
Maple Fest:
- Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska
- March 23
- $15 admission for non-members
Learn about maple trees and the tapping process at this event. After stops around the Arb, head to the Eatery for a variety of maple-themed treats.
Yoga Flow:
- Utepils Brewing, Minneapolis
- March 24
- $15 admission
A lazy Sunday morning yoga flow for all experience levels. Bring your own mat.