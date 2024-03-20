Expand / Collapse search

What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (March 22-24)

Published  March 20, 2024 2:29pm CDT
Things To Do
Minnesota Landscape Arboretum classes

Hot Dash 5k and 10k:

  • Starts at Northeast Main Street & 3rd Avenue NE, Minneapolis
  • March 23
  • Starting at $59 race fee

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Head to this very Midwestern event with meat raffles, hot dish, local fare and more. Participate in one of the runs or simply enjoy post-race food and outdoor fun. One free beer will be offered for every runner over the age of 21.

BIPOC Makers Market:

  • 1975 Oakcrest Ave., Suite 1, Roseville
  • March 23-34
  • Free admission

Join over 25 vendors for an amazing market complete with jewelry, clothing, art prints, books, and more. The event features artists who are BIPOC or multiracial.

Holi Celebration:

  • Midtown Global Market, Minneapolis
  • March 23
  • Free admission

In partnership with the Hindu Society of Minnesota, the Market’s Central Court will celebrate the Holi Festival. The event will feature a narration of the Holi Festival expressions with classical, folk and Bollywood dance, traditional music, and more.

Maple Fest:

  • Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska
  • March 23
  • $15 admission for non-members

Learn about maple trees and the tapping process at this event. After stops around the Arb, head to the Eatery for a variety of maple-themed treats.

Yoga Flow:

  • Utepils Brewing, Minneapolis
  • March 24
  • $15 admission

A lazy Sunday morning yoga flow for all experience levels. Bring your own mat.