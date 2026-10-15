Zach Bryan announces U.S. Bank Stadium stop as 2027 world tour kick-off

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The Brief Zach Bryan’s 2027 Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour starts April 28, 2027, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The tour includes 23 shows in 19 stadiums across North America and Australia. Presale start at 10 a.m. Oct. 21, before public ticket sales on Oct. 23.



Country star Zach Bryan has announced the Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour, with an April 2027 date that begins in Minnesota.

Zach Bryan U.S. Bank Stadium

What we know:

Bryan will start the North American leg of his latest tour on April 28, 2027, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The full run spans 23 shows in 19 stadiums, including stops in Australia.

Dig deeper:

Support throughout the tour includes John Fogerty, Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen, Vance Joy, Fey Fili, Gabriella Rose and Emma Ogier.

The certified multi-platinum Bryan recently made history on his With Heaven On Tour by setting the record for the most attended event ever at Gillette Stadium.

He was also the first artist to perform at Michigan Stadium, a performance that set the record for largest ticketed concert in U.S. history, according to a press release.

What you can do:

Fans can register for presale tickets, which begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 21, here.

Tickets wil then go on sale to the general public on Oct. 23.