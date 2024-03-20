Yia Xiong shooting: No charges in deadly St. Paul police shooting

Prosecutors are declining to file charges against police in the deadly shooting of Yia Xiong in St. Paul.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office and Minnesota Attorney General's Office announced the decision in a joint statement. Ramsey County Attorney John Choi had previously requested Attorney General Keith Ellison assist with the case.

Xiong was killed in February 2023 after police responded to an apartment building on Western Avenue South near Goodrich Avenue. A 911 caller had reported a man threatening people with a knife in the building's community room.

Body camera video shows police running up to the building and being met by frantic residents, one asking them to "hurry."

When officers spot Xiong, they order him to drop the knife. He instead walks away and opens his apartment door. Police then tried to re-open the door. At that point, Xiong moves towards the officers, holding what appears to be a knife. That's when shots were fired.

A report from use-of-force expert Jeff Noble's office includes photos of the knife.

(FOX 9)

Between Noble's opinion and the prosecutor's review of the case, it was determined the St. Paul officer acted legally in using force.

In provided statements, the attorneys wrote:

"Anytime deadly force is used by the government, it is a tragedy for all those involved, and it requires prosecutors to seek the truth without bias, fear, or favor and do the right thing. The facts of this case and our use of force expert’s opinion led us to conclude that Officer Abdirahmin Dahir’s use of deadly force was justified under the law and that no criminal charges are appropriate. I am deeply saddened that this legal decision may deepen the pain for Mr. Yia Xiong’s family and community members who wanted something different. I want to thank Attorney General Keith Ellison and his staff for joining my office in reviewing this tragic case." – Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.

"Mr. Xiong’s life was precious and important, and his death was tragic. His family and community continue to cherish his memory. This is why we took much care in evaluating the facts of his death. Our determination in this case is and must be based on what the law requires, and it is a responsibility we take with the greatest seriousness even as we hold the victim and his family in our hearts and minds. I thank County Attorney Choi for entrusting my office and me with assisting them in this matter of great importance to all parties and the community." – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison

In the days and months following the shooting, the family of Yia Xiong criticized the actions of the police. Pointing out that Xiong suffered from depression and PTSD, and had a limited understanding of English along with hearing issues, family members questioned whether officers could have handled the situation differently, preventing Xiong's loss.

The family pushed for charges to be filed in the case. In a statement, Yia Xiong Coalition organizer Snowdon Her wrote: "The county attorney’s decision to not prosecute these officers goes against community expectations of police accountability and public safety. This injustice is just one layer of a deeper issue because their legal determinations are bound to a policing system that requires reform, and that system is shaped by violent police training and policies that are too broad in their use of deadly force."