Xcel crews deal with power outages in Blaine, Edina during snowfall

Crews worked Sunday to restore power to thousands of customers after two separate outages impacted Minnesota residents in Blaine and Edina.

About 2,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power Sunday morning after a car crashed into a power pole in Blaine, officials reported.

According to an Xcel Energy spokesperson, a driver crashed into a power pole on 109th Avenue Northeast, leaving about 2,800 customers without electricity. However, power was back on by 11:30 a.m.

In Edina, an outage knocked out the lights for 7,564 customers early Sunday afternoon. An Xcel spokesperson said the outage was caused by an equipment failure at a substation.

Officials expected power to be restored by 2:15 p.m.