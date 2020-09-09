Expand / Collapse search

Wyoming, Minnesota police officer plays 'bumper cars' to keep flaming SUV away from propane tank

By FOX 9 Staff
WYOMING, Minn. (FOX 9) - A police officer in Wyoming, Minnesota played bumper cars with a SUV that was on fire at a gas station this week. 

Wyoming Police Department shared a video Wednesday of the incident captured on the gas station’s surveillance camera. The video shows an abandoned car on fire next to a propane fill station. 

The officer repeatedly used their squad car to push the flaming vehicle away from the propane tank, but it kept rolling back. 

It appears no one was injured in the incident. 