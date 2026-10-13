Wrong-way driver sentenced after ‘lead persuasion’ gunfire exchange with police

The Brief Joshua Rocha, of Savage, Minnesota, will serve 160 months, or 13.3 years in prison following a standoff with Bloomington police in December 2025. Rocha was charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of assault after exchanging gunfire with police officers. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges previously stated the department used "a little bit of lead persuasion to get the man to stop shooting at us."



A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison after a standoff that escalated into gunfire with Bloomington police, during which officers had to use "lead persuasion" to end the conflict, according to chief Booker Hodges.

Bloomington wrong-way driver standoff sentenced

What we know:

Joshua Rocha, of Savage, Minnesota, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of first-degree assault following a Dec. 4, 2025, incident that escalated into gunfire between him and Bloomington police officers.

A sentencing handed down by Minnesota District Court Judge Emily Froehle calls for him to serve 120 months concurrently, or roughly 13.3 years behind bars.

He will receive 311 days credit for time already served, according to sentencing documents.

Dig deeper:

Charges state that officers saw a wrong-way driver, later identified as Rocha, near Old Shakopee Road and Killebrew Drive around 10:30 p.m. Police report that they attempted to stop Rocha, but when he continued driving, they used PIT maneuvers to disable his vehicle.

Charges state that one officer observed a "large assault-style rifle gun and notified other officers," at which point they took cover.

Soon afterward, the charges state that Rocha fired numerous shots at their squad car.

Officers then returned fire, resulting in an injury to Rocha’s hands, before he was taken into custody by authorities.

‘Lead persuasion’

What they're saying:

In a press conference following the standoff’s conclusion, Hodges says throughout the incident Rocha "continued his idiotic decisions" even after police deployed pepper balls, leading department officers to use "a little bit of lead persuasion to get the man to stop shooting at us."

"We're grateful today that no one is visiting the undertaker," Hodges said at the time. "Don't come to Bloomington and think you're going to shoot at our cops. You shoot at us, we're going to shoot back."