Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on Hwy. 169 in Mankato

A Lake Crystal woman died in a head-on crash on Highway 169 in Mankato Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Hwy. 169 when a 59-year-old Honda Fit driver driving northbound in the southbound lanes hit a semi head on at Riverfront Drive.

The driver of the Honda Fit, 59-year-old Michelle Beier, died in the crash. The semi driver, a 59-year-old St. Cloud man, was not injured.

The State Patrol described the road conditions as wet at the time of the crash.