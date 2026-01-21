Expand / Collapse search
Workers urge homebuilder to prevent ICE at construction sites without warrant

By
Published  January 21, 2026 10:53am CST
Immigration
FOX 9
Members of Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en Lucha (CTUL) visited the regional office of D.R. Horton on Wednesday to urge the developer "to commit to keeping Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents off construction sites unless they obtain a judicial warrant."

The Brief

    • Workers CTUL plan to visit D.R. Horton's regional office on Wednesday to urge the developer to keep ICE agents that don't have a judicial warrant off construction sites.
    • The group is also calling for D.R. Horton to condemn ICE escalations and for agents to recede from operations in the Twin Cities.
    • CTUL says ICE agents have raided and harassed construction workers at a Shakopee site three times this year. There was also an ICE raid at a site in Chanhassen back in December that sparked protests.

Workers protest ICE at construction sites

What we know:

The group is also calling on the company, which is the largest homebuilder by volume in the U.S., to make a public statement condemning the ICE escalations, and call for their presence to recede operations from the Twin Cities.

The company operates in 125 markets across 36 states, and in 2025 was ranked number 120 on the 2024 Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S. corporations by revenue.

CTUL claims that ICE agents have "raided and harassed" workers three times at a D.R. Horton worksite in Shakopee, Minnesota, in 2026 alone.

"The level of violence perpetuated in Minnesota communities by these federal agents is unacceptable and preventable. The unlawful raids being conducted by federal agents on worksites without a judicial warrant are inhumane," a statement on behalf of CTUL reads. "These raids are harming our immigrant neighbors and our state's economy by creating uncertainty while stoking fear among workers and employers alike in the construction industry in Minnesota."

The group claims to have reached out to D.R. Horton on several occasions to offer resources to prevent ICE and federal agents from going on their job sites without a valid judicial warrant, but has not yet received a response.

Construction site ICE raids in Minnesota

Dig deeper:

In December, a large crowd surrounded and confronted ICE agents who were trying to detain two men at a construction site in Chanhassen, leading to a heavy local law enforcement response.

Witnesses say agents were trying to detain two men who were working on a house that was under construction.

One of the men was taken away in an ambulance and another stayed on the roof until ICE agents left.

