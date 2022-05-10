Worker killed in skid loader accident in Le Sueur County

A 23-year-old worker died Tuesday morning in Le Sueur County when he was run over by the skid loader he was riding in, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and paramedics provided first aid to Tanner Korey Dosch after they arrived at 9:12 a.m., but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said deputies determined Dosch, an employee of the Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative, was riding in the bucket of the skid loader that was being driven by another employee went it went off the shoulder of State Highway 99 near County Road 140. MVEC was working on a power line in the area.

As the skid loader went into a ditch, it ran over Dosch’s harness rope, pulling him from the bucket and under the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Minnesota State Patrol and The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident.