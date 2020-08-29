Woman revives man knocked unconscious by jet ski explosion on Island Lake

article

A woman revived a man who was knocked unconscious by a jet ski explosion on Island Lake Friday, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

A Lakewood fire fighter was out on Island Lake in Gnesen Township, Minn. Friday evening when he saw a fire burning near shore. Crews discovered the incident was a jet ski and pontoon boat fire.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Timothy Eliason and 56-year-old Ann Eliason were jet skiing on Island Lake. Ann left and then authorities believe Tim’s jet ski exploded when he started it.

Ann returned to the scene and found the jet ski on fire and Tim unconscious in the water.

The Sheriff’s Office says she performed life saving measures and revived Tim.

Both individuals were transported to a Duluth hospital by ambulance as the fire spread to a nearby pontoon and an additional jet ski.