Woman rescued after kayak capsizes in Detroit Lakes, Minn.

A Minneapolis woman was rescued after her kayak capsized Tuesday afternoon in northern Minnesota.

According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, at about 4:19 p.m., officials responded to a report of a person in the water attempting to swim near a capsized kayak on Big Detroit Lake.

Authorities deployed rescue boats and eventually reached the woman in the water at about 4:32 p.m.

The 34-year-old woman explained that she was kayaking when a wave caused her kayak to capsize. She lost her paddle and was unable to retrieve it due to the windy conditions. She tried to hold on to the kayak, but the wind began carrying it away from the shore, so she left the kayak and tried swimming to shore.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman was wearing a personal flotation device with a layered wet suit. She was treated at a nearby hospital and later released.

Several law enforcement agencies assisted in the response, as well as residents along East Shore Drive.