Woman injured in overnight shooting near Target Field in Minneapolis

A woman was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Minneapolis.

According to police, at approximately 1:42 a.m., officers were in the area of the 400 block of 3rd Avenue North when they heard the sound of gunfire. Officers responded to the sound and located a woman who had been shot in the leg. She was transported to HCMC by ambulance. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police believe the victim was outside when a verbal altercation escalated into a shooting.

There are no suspects in custody.

Officers are still investigating the shooting. If you have any information, contact Minneapolis police.