Woman found shot to death under I-35 overpass in southern Minnesota

The Owatonna Police Department is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found under an I-35 bridge overpass on Tuesday as a homicide.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. on May 30 to the 600 block of Florence Avenue and discovered the body of a woman, identified as 25-year-old Sabrina Lee Schnoor. She died of a single gunshot wound, authorities said.

Police believe it was a targeted attack. No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Steele County Coroner’s Office and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Owatonna Police Department at 507-444-3800 or Detective Christian Berg at 507-774-7220.