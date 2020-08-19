Woman found dead after shooting in St. Paul

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead after a shooting in St. Paul on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Bush Avenue just around 8:45 p.m. for the report of a woman who had been shot.

At the scene, police say the victim was pronounced dead on arrival. Investigators with the Homicide Unit are now working to determine what led up to the shooting.

The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death. Police say no suspects are in custody at this time.

This story will be updated as new information is made available.