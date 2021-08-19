With support crumbling, GOP chair Carnahan turns attention to exit package

article

Embattled Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan has privately conceded that she doesn't have a path forward and has turned her attention to negotiating an exit package, multiple GOP sources tell FOX 9.

Carnahan's support on the GOP's Executive Committee and elsewhere within the party has crumbled after the arrest of close friend and big donor Tony Lazzaro on child sex trafficking charges last week. Over the past three days, several former party staffers and young Republicans have stepped forward to accuse the chairwoman of running an organization where verbal abuse, intimidation and sexual harassment is pervasive.

A source close to Carnahan's thinking said the chairwoman knows she'll have to resign. Carnahan has not responded to FOX 9's request for comment about her plans.

FOX 9 is told that Carnahan's severance pay request is significant. Some board members are refusing to pay any severance, one person said.

Six Executive Committee members -- Dave Pascoe, Barb Sutter, Max Rymer, Gary Steuart, Patti Meier and Bobby Benson -- announced they will call for Carnahan's removal at a board meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

In addition, FOX 9 has learned at least one of Carnahan's supporters on the Executive Committee has flipped, meaning at best she will have a split 7-7 vote among the 14 board members. That's not enough to remove the chairwoman -- 10 votes are required for removal -- but it creates an untenable situation, the sources said.

On Tuesday, before the growing list of accusations from party staffers, Carnahan vowed to fight on. The chairwoman said she would call a meeting of the larger State Central Committee for after Labor Day, citing the 67 percent vote she got among delegates in her spring re-election bid.

That plan appeared to have changed by Thursday morning. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said he'd spoken with Carnahan and her detractors and expected Carnahan's status to be resolved at Thursday evening's Executive Committee meeting.



Also on Thursday morning, former Executive Director Andy Aplikowski said Carnahan appeared to know in July of close friend and donor Tony Lazzaro's legal situation, refuting Carnahan's earlier comment that she did not know of the accusations against Lazzaro until his Aug. 12 arrest.

Aplikowski also said the party took a $5,000 contribution from Lazzaro in July. Since the check was to the Minnesota GOP's state account, it doesn't need to be made public until next year under Minnesota's campaign finance disclosure requirements.