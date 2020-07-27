Wisconsin to be added to Chicago's 14-day quarantine travel order, Lightfoot says

article

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced Wisconsin is being added to the list of states that fall under Chicago’s 14-day quarantine travel order.

Lightfoot made the announcement Monday afternoon during a press conference and said the addition of Wisconsin will take effect later this week.

The quarantine order now applies to anyone arriving in Chicago from 18 states. The states are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

The quarantine order, however, is voluntary and not being strictly enforced.

Lightfoot also noted that Indiana, as of now, will not be added to the quarantine list.

In addition, Illinois health officials on Monday reported 1,231 new cases and 18 additional deaths tied to the coronavirus.