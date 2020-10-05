Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he'd wear 'moon suit' for Supreme Court vote if still infected

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, says he'll try to vote in-person on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

"If we have to go in and vote, I've already told leadership I’ll go in a moon suit," Johnson said on KHOW/630 AM talk radio Monday. "Where there’s a will, there’s a way. We can do these things."

Johnson said he prefers the Senate to vote electronically, which is not currently allowed. He said he felt "perfectly normal," did not have symptoms and planned to see a doctor on Monday for blood work and an additional test. Johnson said he did not know how he had been infected.

Republicans who control the Senate are pushing ahead with confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett, whom President Trump nominated in late September to fill a vacancy after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death.

Before the infections, the Senate appeared to be on the fast track. But three members, including Johnson, have tested positive in the past week.

Republicans have 53 seats, though GOP members Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have indicated they do not support a quick confirmation vote.

Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah are on the Senate Judiciary committee that is scheduled to hold Barrett's confirmation hearing on Oct. 12. The committee does not need to formally vote on Barrett before her confirmation goes to the full Senate floor.

Johnson does not sit on the Judiciary committee.