Wisconsin reports 2,742 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths Saturday

Wisconsin health officials reported 2,742 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 18 more deaths as the state’s surge in coronavirus cases continues.

Wisconsin has now seen a total of 147,560 COVID-19 cases and 1,458 deaths since the onset of the pandemic, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The seven-day average percent positive cases is 17.6%, up from Friday’s percentage of 17.4%.

Health officials also reported 120 new hospitalizations for COVID-19. Only 16% of the state’s immediate hospital beds are currently available.

Statewide, 28,201 people currently have an active case of COVID-19.