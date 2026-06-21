Woman shot in head at Minneapolis park

The Brief A woman was shot in the head and hand at a Minneapolis park Saturday night and was hospitalized. Officers say the victim was conscious and speaking before she was taken to the hospital. As of Saturday night, police were still searching for the suspect.



A woman was hospitalized after police say she was shot in the head during a Saturday night altercation at a Minneapolis park.

Woman shot at Minneapolis park

What we know:

The Minneapolis Police Department and Minneapolis Park Police responded to a report of a shooting around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday at Bossen Field Park. Bossen Field Park is located just north of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport along East 58th Street.

At the park, officers found the victim with gunshot wounds to her head and hand. Police did not provide her condition but did say she was conscious and speaking before she was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Police did not say the circumstances that led up to the woman being shot or whether she was the intended target of the violence.

What's next:

No suspects were in custody as of Saturday night. The shooting remains under investigation.