Burnsville shooting: Suspect in custody after theft sparks fight, leaves 1 hurt

The Brief Burnsville police responded to a theft from a vehicle on Saturday, June 20. A fight broke out nearby, leaving one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. One person was taken into custody and police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.



A theft report quickly escalated into a shooting and arrest in Burnsville on Saturday afternoon.

Police respond to theft, altercation leads to shooting

What we know:

Burnsville Police Department said officers went to the 1000 block of Burnsville Parkway West around 4:40 p.m. for a theft from a vehicle in progress. The people involved left the area, but soon after, a physical fight happened nearby.

One person was shot during the altercation and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening. Another person was taken into custody by police.

Officers are currently interviewing everyone involved to piece together exactly what happened. Police emphasized that there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the investigation remains active.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of those involved or details about what led to the shooting. It is also unclear if any charges have been filed.