Facing $14.3M budget deficit, St. Paul Public Schools approves preliminary cuts

The Brief St. Paul Public Schools officials have approved a preliminary budget with $14.3 million in cuts for the 2026-27 school year to combat a growing imbalance. If approved by the school board, the cuts would eliminate more than 90 school-based jobs, while increasing kindergarten class sizes. The district’s budget shortfall is linked to rising costs and 900 fewer students over two years.



St. Paul Public Schools leaders have approved a preliminary budget that includes cuts to address a multimillion-dollar budget imbalance next school year.

SPPS budget cuts

What we know:

The St. Paul Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the 2026-27 budget, planning for a $14.35 million shortfall, which makes up 1.7% of the district’s $814.5 million budget.

Officials say the deficit is mainly due to expenses like employee wages and benefits rising faster than state aid, along with a drop in enrollment of 900 students over the last two years.

Dig deeper:

The board’s decision means more than 90 school-based, full-time employees could lose their jobs, which is expected to save $9.4 million, if ultimately approved.

Kindergarten class sizes could also go up by three students per class, and the district will cut supply budget increases by 50%, as part of the adjustment.

Why you should care:

St. Paul Public Schools, like many districts across the state, have faced declining enrollment and rising costs for several years. The district’s loss of 900 students in just two years, a main funding mechanism for public schools, has put additional pressure on school finances.

The district says that the combined changes would erase the deficit, and leave a small surplus of $14,000 heading into the 2026-27 school year.

What's next:

Minnesota school districts are required to submit preliminary budgets to the state by June 30.