Metro Blue Line trains shutting down June 29–Aug. 19 between Target Field, Mall of America

The Brief Buses will replace METRO Blue Line trains between Target Field and Mall of America from June 29 to Aug. 19. Green Line trains will also be replaced by buses between Target Field and West Bank during select dates. Cyclists should expect Hiawatha bike trail detours and all riders are advised to plan for longer travel times.



Major upgrades are coming to Metro Transit’s Blue and Green Lines, and that means riders will need to hop on buses instead of trains for part of the summer.

Blue Line service changes

What we know:

Metro Transit announced that starting June 29, buses will replace all Blue Line trains between Target Field and Mall of America through Aug. 19, 2026. The work will upgrade signals and equipment that guide light rail trains, aiming to make trips safer and more reliable.

During this time, replacement Blue Line buses will serve all stations along the route. Metro Transit warns that bus trips may take longer than trains due to traffic and detours, so riders should plan extra time for their journeys.

Trains will operate on a single track through Cedar-Riverside and Franklin Ave. stations from June 16–28 to prepare for the larger maintenance period. Passengers should pay attention to which side of the platform is open for boarding at these stations.

Why you should care:

The upgrades will help reduce delays and improve schedule reliability for thousands who rely on the Blue Line every day. Metro Transit is encouraging riders to subscribe to the "Blue Line Bus" alert option for the latest updates on replacement bus service.

The METRO D Line is another alternative for traveling between downtown Minneapolis and Mall of America during the maintenance period.

Green Line service changes, alternate routes

What you can do:

Green Line customers can transfer to a Blue Line bus at West Bank Station to continue west into downtown Minneapolis or south toward the Mall of America. This transfer option will remain available from July 27–Aug. 15, when Green Line service resumes in downtown Minneapolis. Customers traveling east to St. Paul should exit the replacement bus and board the Green Line train.

Buses will replace Green Line trains between Target Field and West Bank stations from July 1–26, and again from Aug. 16–19. Metro Transit has provided parameter maps for the affected dates and encourages customers to use alternate routes.

Route 94 offers service between downtown St. Paul and downtown Minneapolis, with increased frequency during rush hours. The METRO E Line is also available for direct access to downtown Minneapolis from Westgate or Stadium Village stations. Cyclists should know that the Hiawatha bike trail will be detoured for certain sections during the entire maintenance period. Signs will be posted along the corridor to guide cyclists through the detours.

Riders are encouraged to check online for maps and sign up for alerts for the latest information.