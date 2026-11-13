Minnesota Rep. Dan Wolgamott facing DWI charge in St. Cloud crash

The Brief DFL state Rep. Dan Wolgamott is facing two gross misdemeanor charges following a suspected DWI crash in St. Cloud. Wolgamott is accused of hitting a parked pickup truck and injuring the man inside. The lawmaker allegedly showed signs of impairment and declined a preliminary breath test.



DFL state Rep. Dan Wolgamott is facing two gross misdemeanor charges in Stearns County after reportedly crashing into a parked pickup truck and injuring a man Wednesday night.

Minnesota lawmaker facing charges

What we know:

Wolgamott, 36, is facing charges of criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm while under the influence of alcohol and a third-degree DWI.

The Minnesota lawmaker was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the crash and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday morning.

Injury crash in St. Cloud

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, St. Cloud police responded around 8 p.m. Wednesday to a reported crash on 13th Street North.

At the scene, officers found a Lincoln Nautilus with its hazard lights on, along with debris, skid marks and damage to the Lincoln and a red Ford pickup.

The owner of the pickup told investigators he had just gotten into his parked vehicle when Wolgamott allegedly struck it, according to the complaint.

The man later told investigators he was treated at a hospital and was believed to have suffered a mild concussion. He also reported neck stiffness, blurry vision, headaches and dizziness following the crash.

Police describe signs of impairment

Dig deeper:

An officer approached Wolgamott, who was standing near the pickup truck and began walking away, according to the complaint.

While speaking with Wolgamott, an officer reported smelling alcohol and noticing his speech was slurred. Police said Wolgamott was slow to respond to questions or did not respond at all, according to the complaint.

When asked about the crash, charges allege Wolgamott repeatedly told officers he "wanted to go home."

Wolgamott reportedly showed additional signs of impairment during field sobriety testing but declined to take a preliminary breath test.

He was arrested and taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where investigators obtained a blood sample through a search warrant, charging documents allege.

The results were pending when the complaint was filed on Friday.

Previous DWI conviction in 2023

Past case:

Friday's charges come just three years after Wolgamott pleaded guilty to a DWI charge following a July 2023 traffic stop in Kanabec County.

Troopers had received reports that he had been drinking in a liquor store parking lot before he was pulled over. Court records show his blood alcohol concentration was 0.09, slightly above the legal limit of 0.08.

His 45-day jail sentence was stayed, and he was placed on two years of probation. Court records indicate he was discharged from probation in September 2025.