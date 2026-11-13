BCA's fraud unit conducting investigation at Fridley High School, district offices

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The Brief The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting an investigation at Fridley High School and the Fridley Public Schools district office on Friday. Fridley students were not in school on Friday due to an evaluation and planning day. The BCA's Financial Crime and Fraud Unit is working in coordination with the Minnesota Department of Education during the investigation at Fridley Public Schools.



The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's (BCA) fraud unit is conducting an investigation at Fridley Public Schools district offices and Fridley High School.

Fridley Public Schools investigation

What we know:

The BCA said in an update Friday afternoon that its agents are working in coordination with the Minnesota Department of Education Office of Inspector General at the Fridley Public Schools district offices. This is part of an ongoing investigation by the BCA's Financial Crime and Fraud Unit.

BCA agents were also conducting an investigation at Fridley High School.

Authorities say there are no public safety concerns related to this investigation.

According to a Facebook post from Fridley Public Schools, there is no school Friday for all students, including the high school, for an evaluation and planning day.

What we don't know:

The BCA said it is not able to provide any more details on the investigation at this time, so it is unknown what exactly the investigation entails.

FOX 9 reached out to the Fridley Public School District for more information.