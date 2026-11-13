Minnesota weather: Cool, sunny Friday before a seasonable weekend

The Brief Friday brings plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures fall into the 20s overnight, with some areas dipping into the teens. The weekend looks sunny and seasonable before highs in the 50s return next week.



Friday brings plenty of sunshine and chilly temperatures to Minnesota before a gradual warmup arrives this weekend.

Friday's forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Friday starts on a cooler note as morning temperatures in the 20s gradually climb into the upper 30s and low 40s during the afternoon. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 40 degrees, slightly below the average high of 43 degrees.

Expect plenty of sunshine and blue skies throughout the day. Winds are light from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night stays clear, calm and cold as temperatures fall into the low 20s, though some areas could dip into the teens.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday starts cold but warms into the low to mid-40s. Expect more sunshine and blue skies throughout the afternoon.

Sunday brings another bright and pleasant day as highs climb into the upper 40s.

The gradual warming trend continues into next week with temperatures climbing into the 50s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)