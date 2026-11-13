Teen airlifted after being hit by truck while riding bike in Becker County
OSAGE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities airlifted a 15-year-old boy to the hospital for "significant injuries" after he was hit by a truck while riding a bike in rural northern Minnesota Thursday.
Truck vs. bicyclist crash
What we know:
The Becker County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a 911 call that reported the driver of a pickup truck struck a teenager on a bicycle at about 4:07 p.m. on County Road 123, about a mile south of Highway 34 in rural Osage.
Responding deputies say they then found the teen had significant injuries from the crash. The truck driver, a 56-year-old man from Osage, was not injured.
The teen was then airlifted to a Fargo area hospital, officials say.
Authorities add they do not suspect alcohol to be a factor in the crash.
What we don't know:
The Becker County Sheriff's Office said it does not know the current condition of the teen and is not releasing his name because he is a juvenile.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Becker County Sheriff's Office.