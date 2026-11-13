Teen airlifted after being hit by truck while riding bike in Becker County

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was taken by helicopter to a hospital after he was hit by a truck while riding a bike. The Becker County Sheriff's Office said the boy had "significant injuries" from the crash. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on County Road 123 about a mile south of Highway 34 in rural Osage.



Authorities airlifted a 15-year-old boy to the hospital for "significant injuries" after he was hit by a truck while riding a bike in rural northern Minnesota Thursday.

Truck vs. bicyclist crash

What we know:

The Becker County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a 911 call that reported the driver of a pickup truck struck a teenager on a bicycle at about 4:07 p.m. on County Road 123, about a mile south of Highway 34 in rural Osage.

Responding deputies say they then found the teen had significant injuries from the crash. The truck driver, a 56-year-old man from Osage, was not injured.

The teen was then airlifted to a Fargo area hospital, officials say.

Authorities add they do not suspect alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

What we don't know:

The Becker County Sheriff's Office said it does not know the current condition of the teen and is not releasing his name because he is a juvenile.